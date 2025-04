KCCA begins pulling down election posters, warns aspirants against early campaigns

Kampala Capital City Authority has started pulling down all posters with political inscriptions and messages before the start of the electoral road map. In a more deterrent measure, the faces on the posters may face the law for littering the city. As Walter Mwesigye reports, the electoral commission says it doesn't know of anyone contesting for any position before the stipulated time.