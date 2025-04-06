Ibanda wants more support to beat disease burden

Authorities in Ibanda are calling for the expansion of WASH facilities in schools to improve the health of learners. In a recent survey by the economic policy research centre of the more than 30 million WASH-related disease cases reported annually, 78% of them are concentrated in rural areas where sanitation facilities are inadequate. Now in a bid to bridge the sanitation gap, the Hygiene Quest project, has constructed wash facilities in more than 750 schools mainly in Western and Eastern Uganda.