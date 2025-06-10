Humanities teachers lay down tools over unequal pay

Humanities teachers under the Uganda Professional Humanities Teachers Union have laid down their tools in protest against unequal pay, compared to their colleagues teaching Science subjects. According to the union, the government has ignored them, despite raising their grievances. While science teachers recently received a salary increase, arts teachers were left behind. The humanities teachers say they can no longer sustain themselves under the current economic conditions due to low pay. They have vowed not to return to class until their demands are met.