Heart Institute starts construction of new blocks

The Uganda Heart Institute has launched construction of a $75 million (UGX 276 billion) hospital facility that will house a Clinical Block, Administrative Block, and Accommodation Block for medical staff.The groundbreaking ceremony took place at their Naguru 10-acre site, which was allocated by the government for the expansion. Walter Mwesigye reports that this upgrade will allow at least 7,000 patients to access specialized heart treatment.