Four suspects remanded to Luzira prison until January 9

Four suspects in the murder of Albert Cook Tugume, a mobile money shop operator and brother to Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, have been remanded to Luzira Prison until January 9, 2025. The suspects, who appeared before Grade One Magistrate Nicholas Aisu at City Hall Court, did not enter pleas as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court. They are Jimmy Mutagubya, Bosco Kayemba, Hamza Suuna, and Marvin Makanga.