Ex- FDC president says he is unlikely to contest in 2026

Former president of Forum for Democratic Change Rtd Col.Dr Kizza Besigye, who is 68 years old has asked Ugandans to support him in removing President Museveni from power before he clocks seventy years old. He says it would be unfortunate for him to celebrate his 70th birthday before rescuing Ugandans from what he described as captivity. Besigye, however, said he may not contest for the 2026 presidential elections. He was speaking to FDC party supporters during a consultative meeting at the Catholic Social Centre in Mbarara City.