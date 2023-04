EALA calls for peaceful resolution of DRC conflict

The Lawmakers of the East African Legislative Assembly have advised partner states to seek a peaceful resolution and not use the military to tackle the conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The legislators were responding to the speech made by Burundi’s president Everiste Ndayishimiye at the opening of their session in Bujumbura last week. Jjingo Francis filed this report in Bujumbura.