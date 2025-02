Disregard for Zebra Crossings in Kampala

Crossing the roads in Kampala City can feel like an acquired skill, with boda boda riders and drivers largely ignoring zebra crossings. Most of the zebra crossings have faded away, though. However, in Mbarara City, the situation is slightly different, with several motorists respecting road signage. According to the law, a driver who fails to stop at a pedestrian crossing point commits an offense, which attracts a penalty.