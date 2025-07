Defending Buddu suffers their first defeat in Masaza Cup

Defending champions Buddu suffered their first defeat of the campaign away to Buluuli in one of the Masaza Cup games played last evening in Buluuli. Kosea Kagga scored the all-important goal for Buluuli at Migyera, ending Buddu's unbeaten run. Meanwhile, Kkooki and Butambala drew 1-1 in the Muganzirwazza group game. Peter Matovu scored for Kkooki, while Daniel Bakaki was Butambala's scorer.