Archbishop Kaziimba calls for peaceful politics and unity

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, has urged the public to embrace peaceful political engagement and shun violence during this political season. Speaking during the funeral service of retired Supreme Court judge Prof. George Wilson Kanyeihamba, Archbishop Kaziimba said everyone should have the freedom to support their party without fear. He also condemned the internal wrangles within parties.