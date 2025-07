FDC to unveil 2026 Presidential Candidate on Thursday

The Forum for Democratic Change is set to unveil its presidential candidate on Thursday to run on the party's ticket in the 2026 presidential elections. The party currently has two candidates: Nandala Mafabi and Patrick Oboi Amuriat. FDC delegates, who will convene at the party's headquarters in Najjanankumbi on Thursday, will choose who to present as the party's presidential candidate.