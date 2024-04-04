Commissioning of Kabalega airport extended due to lack of cash

Ugandans may have to wait a little longer to witness the handover of Kabalega International Airport in Hoima. The Construction of the airport started in April 2018 and was originally expected to be completed by June 2023 but the handover has been rescheduled many times. The spokesperson of the contractor S.B.C Uganda Limited Amos Muliisa told a delegation of ambassadors and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials that the delay is a result of inadequate funds. Muliisa said they need another 15 months to complete construction. The airport will be used for the transportation of materials and heavy equipment required for the oil industry.