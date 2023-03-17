Civic organizations want Anti homosexuality bill discarded and thrown out

Members of Parliament on the legal and parliamentary affairs committee have been forced to assert the authority of the legislature to enact laws. This after Civil Society Organisations cautioned that the enactment of the Anti-homosexuality Bill would overburden the police in its implementation. However, the Bugweri County MP Abdul Katuntu dismissed as speculation the concern that there are any legal provisions that stop the organ from the legislation.