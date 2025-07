Busiro And Gomba draw 1-1 in Masaza Cup

The first round of the Masaza Cup ended yesterday, with Busiro and Gomba playing to a 1-1 draw at Ssentema Ssaza Ground. Busiro set the tempo early, as Khasim Kabogi scored a brilliant opener in the 29th minute. Gomba's continuous efforts to equalise paid off when Robert Ssewanyana scored, leading to wild celebrations among the traveling fans.