BETWEEN ROCK AND HARD PLACE: Uganda, Africa still stumped by Ukraine war

Last month February 24th marked one year since President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation on Ukraine by sea, land and air. The Ukrainians pushed back hard unexpectedly and one year on, a full-blown war is raging. Washington, UK and Germany lead the wolf pack in extending military support to Kyiv, which some experts say is raising arms race stakes that could prolong the conflict. Since Russia’s invasion, many African governments including Kampala have officially not taken sides. But that may now be changing, even if the war’s impacts have not.