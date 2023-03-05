Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Doctors suspend strike, give gov't one month
  • 2 News Ruto now targets Uhuru, Raila business empires
  • 3 National Minister, officials flee from angry youth demanding transport refund
  • 4 National Expectant mother, four others injured in ambulance accident
  • 5 National Museveni, Ramaphosa root for pan-African solutions to local issues