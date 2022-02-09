WILDLIFE TRAFFICKING: Uganda ahead of its neighbors

While Uganda’s stringent laws on illegal trade and trafficking of wildlife and wildlife products are delivering good results, in light of curbing the crime, its also according to observers now impacting Uganda's neighbours, like the Democratic Republic of Congo. UN estimates have put illegal wildlife trade between $7 and $23 billion a year, making it one of the dos profitable criminal enterprises following drugs and weapons. To this end, African countries are meeting in Kampala to devise cross border solutions to this problem