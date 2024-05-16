USE-listed QCL TO introduce 7 new drugs

USE-listed, drugs maker Quality Chemical Industries has posted a profit after tax of 47.8 billion shillings for the FY24 the highest in the company’s history. That’s up from 31 billion shillings in FY23. Quality chemical industries which recently dropped the name from Viola Quality Chemicals, shook off a drop in contract manufacturing and related challenges. The chief executive officer Jay Kumar also says the firm is soon rolling out about 7 new medicines pending the national drugs authority approvals. Shareholders will take home 5.7 shillings per share in dividends, about 20.8 billion shillings.