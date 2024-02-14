Ugandan cut flower exports decline due to weather challenges

Exports of cut flowers and flower buds declined by 19.63% to 176 tonnes in volume, according to sources in air freight. Local and international rose growers were faced with bad weather and extended droughts between 2020 and 2022. Looking ahead to 2024, as demand for roses picked up, freighters shipped out only 176 metric tonnes, down from 219 metric tonnes in 2023. The poor production output has also been reflected in the quality of flowers sold to Ugandans celebrating their loved ones today.