Uganda-UAE Business Forum: Bilateral trade exceeds 2bn dollars

After the initial forum in the United Arab Emirates, the second leg of the Uganda-UAE business forum is underway in Kampala. Even without the states getting directly involved, trade between the two countries has been on an upward trajectory at more than two billion dollars today. But with both governments taking an active role, investment monies have started to be spent firming the relationship further. Racheal Nabisubi has more.