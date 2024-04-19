Uganda's oil rigs rank 4th largest in Africa

At the petroleum supplier conference underway in Kampala, the sector regulator chief executive, Ernest Rubondo, said Uganda has registered a huge milestone, now being among oil majors with large drilling rigs on the African continent. The development of the facilities to produce the discovered oil and gas resources in the Tilenga and Kingfisher projects will require about US$6-8 billion. Key infrastructure includes the refinery at Kabaale, Hoima, at a cost of about US$4 billion and a crude oil export pipeline from Hoima, Kabaale, to Tanga estimated to cost US$5 billion. Rachel Nabisubi attended the opening.