Uganda's foreign exchange reserves fell 18% in 2022

Uganda’s recent decline in foreign exchange reserves, and interbank market foreign exchange turnover, is not reflecting well on its financial market scores compared to its peers on the African continent, according to the latest report by Absa Bank released today in Kampala. The positives in the report are, Uganda maintaining 4th position on a count of factors such as a slight fall in external debt, and market transparency among others.