UGANDA’S DEBT DILEMMA: External debt servicing will account for 35% of GDP

The African Development Bank kicked off meetings with member states in Nairobi and top of the agenda is the issue of the African debt burden. The meeting is being held under the theme, Africa’s Transformation, the African Development Bank Group and the Reform of the Global Financial Architecture”. Back home, the matter has led to growing anxiety among experts, economists, and civil society organizations, who saying that not even the special drawing rights can save the country from this dilemma. Bank of Uganda projections show that external debt servicing will account for 35% of GDP in the FY 2024/2025.