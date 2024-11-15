Uganda ranks low on global AI index as experts aim to train 1 million

The current Government AI Index report by Oxford Insights ranked Uganda 132 out of 193 countries worldwide. The index is based on three pillars: government, technology and data, and infrastructure. While this may not be a positive statistic, local AI experts and hubs, in partnership with the government, have trained a total of 2,567 individuals so far. NTV spoke to Paul Nesta Katende, the Executive Director of the Otic Foundation, who says that despite these numbers being low, the target is to train up to one million Ugandans by 2030 to change perceptions of generative AI.