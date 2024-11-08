Uganda leads trade with Italy as coffee exports soar

Trade between Uganda and Italy is currently in favor of Uganda, with Rome having registered a negative trade balance of 18 million euros as of June 2024. The European country exported only 8.13 million euros and imported 26 million euros. On its part, Uganda is enjoying a significant increase in export receipts from coffee exports, which account for 40%, or over 334,252 million bags. Now, Italy is engaging with this reality with its best foot forward, focusing on machinery, including agricultural machinery. However, entering the market late, Italy will have to contend with established players like China in Africa's smallholder farmer model. Samuel Ssettumba has more from the International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition now taking place in Bologna, Italy.