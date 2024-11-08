Uganda-Kenya Tourism Conference to feature golf and farm trips

The Consul General of Uganda to Mombasa, Ambassador Paul Mukumbya, says the upcoming 3rd Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference, Exhibition, and Farm Trips will be headlined by a major golf tournament in partnership with the Uganda Golf Union. He adds that Uganda will host over 70 eminent Kenyan tour operators, who will thereafter join their Ugandan counterparts on farm trips to visit the country’s top destinations, including Murchison Falls National Park, before the conference kicks off on the 20th of this month at Speke Resort and Convention Centre, Munyonyo.