Uganda in talks with Tanzania to import oil products

Uganda is negotiating with Tanzania to import all of its oil products through Dar es Salaam, which would mean an end to imports via Kenya's Mombasa port, Uganda's Energy Minister told Reuters on Thursday. Uganda has been dissatisfied with the longstanding system under which Ugandan fuel companies buy 90 percent of their supplies through affiliated firms in Kenya. President Yoweri Museveni has complained that this exposes his country to supply disruptions and high pump prices.