Uganda Airlines plans expansion with new Aircraft acquisition

Uganda Airlines shareholders are discussing a plan to acquire or lease more aircraft as the airline expands into markets on the African continent and beyond. Chief Executive Officer Jenifer Bamuturaki informed the press during the airline’s maiden flight to Harare and Lusaka about the plan to add mid-range airplanes with a capacity of about 170 passengers to support frequency growth on routes to continental markets, while the Airbus will continue to ply the European routes.