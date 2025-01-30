UEGCL plans partnerships, mobilizes 133 billion shillings

The Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) has announced plans to create partnerships and attract investors over the next five years. The company has also mobilized 133 billion shillings to meet its debt obligations related to the Isimba Hydropower Project. According to Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, speaking at the company’s 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday, UEGCL has conducted benchmarking in Kenya and is awaiting a report. Rachel Nabisubi reports.