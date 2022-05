THE LINK: Securing your phones, laptops

The acceleration in digitisation that has speedily been occasioned onto us by the COVID-19 pandemic has put the internet enabled mobile phone and laptop at the center of transactions and generally doing business. Along with that also comes the hackers and fraudsters intent on prying into your privacy for the purpose of stealing from you. On the Link Tonight we speak to Douglas Bugeiga on how best to ensure security of these gadgets.