TAX ADMINISTRATION: Suppliers blame arrears on delayed vat filing

The government has pledged to find quick solutions to the continued accumulation of arrears which result from the delayed filing of VAT returns by local suppliers and according to the commissioner general URA John Rujooki Musinguzi, this is a fiscal management challenge that government must address, in order to manage deficits in tax collection. This, as the government is seeking to widen the tax base in an economy on a tough path to recovery and enterprises suffering serious liquidity constraints.