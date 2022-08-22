Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Airlines board wants media out of probe as Bamuturaki skips Cosase
  • 2 National Busongora poll losers blame EC, security
  • 3 National State House takes up Kayunga hospital equipment theft case
  • 4 National Lango battles eye-related issues
  • 5 National Govt orders 32 varsities to acquire charter or lose licence