STATE OF THE ECONOMY : Experts disagree with minister, Henry Musasizi on inflation

The State Minister for Finance, in charge of General Duties, Henry Musasizi has cautioned the public against excess spending on luxuries as the country is battling with one of the highest levels of inflation. Musasizi explains that the government has been cautioned not to allow a lot of liquidity into the economy among the measures called to curb inflation. However, economists say the government is tackling the wrong type of inflation and needs to rethink its strategies.