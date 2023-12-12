Real estate woes: Poor city infrastructure stifling dev’t

Uganda's real estate industry is experiencing a growth rate of 5.7% per annum, surpassing public sector development and outpacing several sectors of the economy. Industry leaders emphasize the importance of prioritizing real estate in government development plans. At this year's Real Estate Agents Forum, international realtors joined local counterparts in urging the government to seriously consider an overhaul of the city's infrastructure. This, they believe, is essential for realizing the ambitious growth aspirations of the thriving real estate sector.