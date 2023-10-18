Queen Elizabeth attack: Assessing the impact of misinformation on tourism

The Uganda Hotel Owners Association executive director Jean Byamugisha and other tour operators have warned on Ugandans on the flow of negative information in the country, especially on stories involving terror and related incidents. They are advising Uganda citizens on social media to report with caution, aware of the damage these stories can do to the economy as a whole. This after thousands of messages and graphical images were shared on WhatsApp, Twitter and other platforms of an attack in tourists in Queen Elizabeth National Park.