Public private partnership: New guidelines unveiled

With budget resources dedicated to debt servicing threatening 40% of the budget for the next financial year, and facing virtually inflexible public demands, the government has now created a framework for the private sector to invest in development, unveiling new PPP guidelines today. According to Jim Mugunga, the executive director of the PPP Unit, the framework is aimed at deepening the utilization of private financing. In the first half of 2021, Uganda’s PPP database had 52 projects that reached financial closure between 2003 and 2020, with a total investment commitment of about 5 billion dollars. Ismail Ladu reports.