Political interference in public procurement costs gov’t

The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury at the Ministry of Finance, Ramathan Ggoobi, has revealed to NTV Business that his office is cracking down on political interference in public procurement. Ggoobi says politically connected individuals and entities have been pressuring accounting officers to award them high-value contracts, a practice that has significantly contributed to growing domestic arrears. He also confirmed that President Museveni has directed the Finance Ministry to prioritize clearing the outstanding arrears. In the financial year 2024/25 government released 199.83 billion shillings for domestic arrears. I started by asking him what came out of the World Bank and IMF spring meetings held in Washington DC last year.