Oil futures rise as Israel launches strikes in Lebanon

Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as Israel launched a wave of strikes in Lebanon. Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on social media Wednesday. In recent weeks, the IEA warned traders are pushing prices up by $3-$4 per barrel of crude oil as a result of the conflict. Offshore technologies citing Shell’s share price jumped to record highs of 2,763 pence. Missile and drone attacks on cargo ships crossing the Red Sea in recent weeks have caused the biggest disruption to global trade since the COVID-19 pandemic.