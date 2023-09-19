Oil and Gas: Total energies urges more Ugandan firms to compete for business

Total Energies says more Uganda firms will win contracts for oil business, as the country nears commercial production in 3 years. Jimmy Mugerwa, an oil executive and Managing director of Zoram Consulting Group, says more than 2 billion dollars worth of business is still up for grabs as companies muscle up capacity to compete. He was speaking at today's supplier forum in Kampala, with officials adding Ugandan firms recurrently concentrated mainly on general operations. Total Energies currently employs an estimated 8,000 people at its Tilenga project.