OIL AND GAS: Total embarks on skills transfer

150 Ugandan technical people in the oil and gas industry will soon start a four-month local and international training to be able to offer support to the Total Energies Tilenga project which is now moving into the development stage. The training is part of the local content and skills development required by Uganda's law and policy for the oil and Gas Industry. Tilenga is the name given to a project located on Block 2 that will tap multiple fields via 31 well pads hosting 425 wells, oil and gas flowlines plus the central processing plant and other facilities.