October inflation: Prices of commodities still rising

Consumer prices continued to rise in October by 0.6% according to new figures released by the Uganda National Bureau of Statistics. The changes in prices were quoted especially in services, and other goods. Food such as vegetables, Matooke, and related items also saw a price increase of up to 2.4% in the same month. The increase in prices of Energy fuel and utilities was attributed to the rise in prices of water.