MTN partners for expansion and road safety

Glovo has successfully concluded a 3-day courier program to improve service delivery in the country. The training aimed at equipping boda couriers with the knowledge and skills to navigate Kampala roads safely. Telecom operator MTN has partnered with Glovo to extend services further to more remote districts like Zombo among others to extend the services with financial literacy. The operator also wants road safety campaigns to be intensified with stakeholder engagements to safeguard all road users in providing essential training, engaging among others