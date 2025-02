MTN CEO talks 5G potential

As 2025 gathers pace, the telecom sector is one to watch, especially the trade-off between data and voice. Although voice has long been—and still remains—the cash cow for telcos, data is rapidly gaining traction, according to Ms. Sylvia Mulinge, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda. She shared insights with NTV on balancing the two and the potential impact of 5G on the future of communication.