Minister Bahati hails Egyptian investors

The state minister David Bahati has applauded Egyptian investors for choosing Uganda as an investment destination, while speaking at the launch of a multi-billion shilling real estate firm at Serena Conference Centre, Bahati also revealed that Uganda has a national housing deficit of 2.4 million units. The Egyptian firm VAAL real estate, is to invest 30 million dollars (117bn) in 2024 for some 250 units in a Kampala project and more in the short to long term. The company VAAL Real Estate operates in Kenya, Ghana, Turkey, and now Uganda. Malcolm Musiime reports.