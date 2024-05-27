MICROFINANCE DIGITAL LENDING: Using credit reports to ease access to finance

The finance director at the Bank of Uganda Richard Byarugaba, says a total of 30 digital financial services institutions have to-date been licensed and has revealed that a significant number about 27.9% are on board. He was speaking at a launch of a Microfinance database of dashboard, where officials also said, SACCOs using digital channels have been found to make more gains in revenue and have seen a reduction in operational costs by 20%. The dashboard is a creation of Gnugrid Credit Reference Bureau and future link technologies both firms licence by the Bank of Uganda.