Mastercard PSFU program certifies 500 products

Since its inception, the Mastercard PSFU program has seen 500 products from women-led small and medium enterprises certified, creating an estimated 124,000 jobs and valued at an annual turnover of $40,000, according to Private Sector Foundation Uganda officials. Speaking at the launch of the third season of Women Katale, the Vice Chairperson of PSFU Sarah Kagingo also said the goal is to create a large pool of skilled and market-ready graduates and enterprises.