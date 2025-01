Long wait for study holds back co-operative bank progress

The members of the Cooperative Alliance of Uganda will have to wait for a comprehensive study expected to be conducted within the next 12 months after which the findings will inform the establishment of the Cooperative Bank.According to Ivan Asiimwe, the General Secretary to the Ugandan cooperative alliance, with over 46,000 co-operatives and 18 million members, they will be able to fund the bank.