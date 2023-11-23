Local tour operators key to growing arrivals

Uganda’s local tour operators are being touted as the most crucial department of the tourism industry, central to growing tourist arrivals, as they interact with millions of clients regularly. Players in this space advise that the private sector must be supported in its quest to attract visitors to Uganda. Missions abroad are taking the lead in building this relationship through economic diplomacy, according to John Milimba, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Regional Cooperation.