Local governments demand autonomy to set speed limits

As the process of updating the law governing speed on Uganda’s roads kicks off, local governments that subscribe to the Uganda Local Governments Association are demanding autonomy to set speed limits in their areas of jurisdiction. The current law limits the role of setting speed limits to the Minister of Works. Local governments believe that if the function is decentralized, it will reduce road accidents since local leaders know all the busy areas and what speed limits to set. The revelations were made during a consultative meeting between local governments, the Works Ministry, and Traffic Police.