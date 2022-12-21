KENYA GOOGLE TOURISM: Tour operators sold Uganda they had never visited before

Kenya tour operators have confessed to having sold Uganda as a destination but had never visited the country and some thought Entebbe International airport is in Kampala city and would advise their clients as such. Besides falling short on marketing, it also appears Uganda has made great strides in developing skills in the hospitality industry to keep up with regional peers and retune sector revenues to pre-Covid levels of at least 1 billion dollars. This was during a business-to-business meeting between visiting Kenya tour operators and their Uganda counterparts.