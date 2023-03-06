Insurance Tech Innovation: How the sector is working to improve uptake of services

For some years now, Uganda’s insurance sector remains at low levels, recorded at 0.9% to date with an insurance density of 5 dollars, stakeholders have now turned to technology, to break the seemingly insurmountable barriers. The Insurance Regulatory Authority is partnering with the innovation village, startups, and other organisations seeking to build and increase access to insurance solutions. This they think could help double penetration levels by 2025.