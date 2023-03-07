Insurance sector making positive economic impact despite low penetration rates

Insurance uptake for the year 2022, grew by 20% and according to stakeholders, among the sectors of the economy that have benefited the most in manufacturing. This is despite low levels of penetration recorded at 0.9% to date with an insurance density of 5 dollars, despite low penetration levels however, the insurance industry in Uganda has been growing steadily in recent years, with an annual growth rate of around 15%. IRA figures show the total premiums collected by companies in 2020 were 948bn shillings. Joyce Aheebwa reports. #